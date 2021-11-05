Another man with Covid-19 dies while isolating at Auckland home

Another man with Covid-19 has died while isolating at home in Auckland.

The property where the man with Covid-19 was found dead. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Masked police and an officer in a white boiler suit could be seen at an address in Mt Eden on Friday morning.

A blue police tent could be seen at the front of the block of units. A hearse could later be seen pulling up to the tent and what appeared to be a body, removed.

Earlier, a DHB care package was seen being delivered to the address.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay confirmed the death in Friday's 1pm press conference.

"The Ministry of Health's condolences are with this person's whānau at this sad time."

She said St John Ambulance had been called to the address, where the man, who is in his 50s, was found dead on arrival.

Health authorities understood the man had recently been treated in hospital.

His death would be referred to the coroner.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said health authorities understood the man had been admitted to hospital on Monday.

He discharged himself on Wednesday, with phone contact made with him that day and on Thursday.

A neighbour who did not wish to be identified told 1News an officer at the property had told him it was suspected a person had died of Covid-19.

An officer in a white boiler suit at the Mt Eden home isolation death scene. (Source: 1 NEWS)

He had come across the scene early on Friday morning after going to check on a homeless person sleeping in a bus shelter nearby.

The man said he was "shocked" by the news, but wanted those in the area to know about the death.

The block of units is largely occupied by long-term residents, he said.

The news comes just days after a 40-year-old man with Covid-19 died while isolating at an apartment complex in Manukau.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the news of the man's death on Wednesday night. He was found dead by a family member who was visiting him.

A police spokesman confirmed officers had attended a sudden death in Mt Eden this morning.

He said a person had died from what appeared to be a medical event.

The person's death would be referred to the coroner.

In the wake of the home isolation deaths, both McElnay and Robertson defended the new system.

It was continually being monitored, Robertson said, with two assessments done on those who had the virus.

One is a public health assessment around the suitability for a person to isolate at home and the second one is medical, he said.

McElnay reiterated this and said both deaths were being investigated as part of a wider systemic review.

It is being run by the ministry and the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre to identify any improvements.