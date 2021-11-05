206 new community Covid-19 cases

There are 206 new Covid-19 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health has announced.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The numbers were revealed in a 1.26pm statement.

Two hundred of the cases are in Auckland, four are in Waikato and two are in Northland.

A total of 73 people are in hospital, with seven of them in ICU or HDU.

Only 47 of Saturday's cases are epidemiologically linked, with 159 still to be linked.

The Waikato's four new cases are from Hamilton. Two are known contacts who were already isolating, while the other two's links to the outbreak are being investigated.

Northland's two new cases are close contacts of known cases in Kaitāia.

It was revealed on Friday Covid-19 was detected in wastewater samples taken this week in Stratford, Napier and Gisborne.

The ministry said on Saturday further samples were being collected over the next few days, with results expected next week.

The detections are not linked to any known cases of Covid-19 at this stage, which could indicate there are undetected cases in these areas.

One case in MIQ was also detected on Saturday.

On Friday, 163 cases were announced.

Another Auckland man with Covid-19 also died while isolating at home.