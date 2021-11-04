Man, 40, revealed as person with Covid who died isolating at home

A person with Covid-19 who died while isolating at home has been revealed as a 40-year-old man.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

He had been isolating at a Manukau address, which is in South Auckland. His death has been referred to the coroner to determine if it was related to the virus.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the news on Wednesday night.

It said on Thursday there had been speculation the man's death was vaccine related, which was incorrect.

Both the ministry and the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre would be undertaking a review of the public health and clinical oversight of the man.

There would be independent input, the ministry said.

Due to the coronal investigation, it said it could not comment on the specifics of the case, but outlined the home isolation process.

After someone receives a positive test, a public health assessment is gone to determine whether they should isolate at home or in MIQ.

Whether or not they live at an address which allows them and their household to isolate safely at home is factored in.

Whether they would like to and feel safe to isolate at home is also considered, along with whether or not they have the supplies necessary to do so.

This is then followed by a medical assessment of their needs and any medical conditions they have.

If cases need hospital level care, this is arranged.

"Over the period of required isolation, there are regular checks undertaken through a mixture of phone calls, in person visits and emails. Individuals with Covid-19 are also given a pulse oximeter to help monitor their health," the ministry said.

"All positive cases have access to a dedicated, free 24/7 Healthline service, and are told to call 111 if they need urgent medical attention or are having issues breathing."