Person with Covid dies while isolating at Auckland home

A person who was isolating at home in Auckland because they had contracted Covid-19 has died.

Housing (Source: 1 NEWS)

The Ministry of Health confirmed the news on Wednesday night, and said it wasn’t yet clear whether the death was the result of Covid-19 or another cause.

The person was isolating at a Manukau address in South Auckland. They were found dead by a family member who was visiting them on Wednesday.

The person tested positive for Covid-19 on October 24.

They had been isolating at home “with public health oversight”, the Ministry of Health said.

“The Ministry extends its sympathies to this person’s family and acknowledges the stress this may cause them,” it said.

"The Ministry is working with other agencies routinely involved in any sudden death, including police and other health organisations.”