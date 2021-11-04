Fire services battle blaze at Christchurch's Antonio Hall

Fire and Emergency Services are battling a significant blaze at Antonio Hall in Christchurch.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson services were called to the historic mansion in Upper Riccarton just after 3.30 Friday morning and have since received multiple phone calls from around the city about it.

"Currently, we have 11 trucks attending the fire, including two aerial appliances," the spokesperson said.

"There are some road closures around the area and some nearby houses have had to be evacuated, as they are threatened by the fire.

"We ask the public to please stay away from the area while our crews work to get it under control.”

Antonio Hall. (Source: Antonio Hall)

The message was reiterated by police in a separate statement, saying cordons are in place at the intersections of Riccarton Rd and Wharenui Rd, Wharenui Rd and Peverel St, and Riccarton Rd and Ilam Rd.

"The sections of Riccarton Rd and Wharenui Rd between these intersections are closed," police said.

Eastbound traffic was advised to get into the city from Riccarton Rd into Middleton Rd and on to Blenheim Road while west flowing traffic on Riccarton Rd could take Matipo Rd to Blenheim Rd to continue west as an alternative.

Police added nearby residents who were evacuated overnight have since been allowed to return to their homes.

(Source: Breakfast)

Antonio Hall, also known as Antonio House and previously as Kilmead or Campion Hall, is a 279-room mansion that was built between 1904 and 1909 for merchant and Christchurch city councillor Thomas Kincaid.

Despite its status as a category two heritage building by Heritage New Zealand, the property has been neglected and has sustained significant damage in recent years from both the Christchurch earthquakes and 2019 fire.