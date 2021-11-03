What can you do at Covid Level 3 Step 2?

Source: 1News

Parts of the Waikato has moved to Step 2 of Alert Level 3, and Auckland will follow next Tuesday. 

So, what are the rules now that some Covid-19 restrictions have eased? 

Changes include:

  • Being able to gather in groups of up to 25 people outdoors, with no limits on household numbers
  • Retail can open, with social distancing and a requirement to wear face coverings
  • Public places like libraries, museums and zoos can reopen, with face covering and social distancing requirements 
  • Up to 25 people can attend funerals, tangihanga, weddings, and civil union ceremonies, as well as up to five staff

    • People are still encouraged to stay at home, keep track of where they’ve been, and wear face coverings outdoors. 

    A sign encouraging social distancing in Newmarket, Auckland.

    A sign encouraging social distancing in Newmarket, Auckland. (Source: 1 NEWS)

    Watch the video above for a quick run-down on the rules. 


