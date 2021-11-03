What can you do at Covid Level 3 Step 2?

Parts of the Waikato has moved to Step 2 of Alert Level 3, and Auckland will follow next Tuesday.

So, what are the rules now that some Covid-19 restrictions have eased?

Changes include:

Being able to gather in groups of up to 25 people outdoors, with no limits on household numbers

Retail can open, with social distancing and a requirement to wear face coverings

Public places like libraries, museums and zoos can reopen, with face covering and social distancing requirements

Up to 25 people can attend funerals, tangihanga, weddings, and civil union ceremonies, as well as up to five staff

People are still encouraged to stay at home, keep track of where they’ve been, and wear face coverings outdoors.

A sign encouraging social distancing in Newmarket, Auckland. (Source: 1 NEWS)

