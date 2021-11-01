Covid-19: What you can do at step 2 of Alert Level 3

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that at 11.59pm next Tuesday, Auckland will move to step two of Alert Level 3.

A person making a purchase at a store.

(Source: istock.com)

Parts of the Waikato currently in Alert Level 3 will move to step two of the current phased system from 11:59pm Tuesday, November 2.

These are the extra things people living in those areas will be allowed to do:

  • retail can open, with customers keeping two metres apart, and staff and customers required to wear face coverings.

  • public facilities like libraries and museums can reopen, with face coverings required and people keeping two metres apart.

  • outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people can go ahead, with the removal of the two-household restriction. Physical distancing is strongly encouraged to help prevent the virus spreading between households.

  • outdoor organised exercise classes, like yoga and bootcamps, can expand to 25 people, including instructors, with two-metre physical distancing required.

  • All other restrictions remain as in step one.

    • The rest of the country remains at Alert Level 2.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement on Monday, after 162 new community cases were reported, a new record high.

    Auckland has been in Alert Level 4 or 3 lockdown for 11 weeks. So far, 75 per cent of eligible New Zealanders are fully vaccinated.

    New ZealandCovid-19 Advice and InfoCoronavirus Pandemic

    Popular Stories

    1

    Auckland moving to step 2 of L3 next week

    2

    Full video: Jacinda Ardern reveals lockdown decisions for Auckland, Waikato

    3

    Covid-19: What you can do at step 2 of Alert Level 3

    4

    Record 162 new Covid-19 community cases today

    5

    Wastewater plant fire sees dark smoke billow over Christchurch

    Latest Stories

    Tonga announces lockdown after Covid case arrives from NZ

    Incentivise hot favourite for Melbourne Cup

    50 fines issued for dangerous driving after Porirua tangi

    Covid-19: What you can do at step 2 of Alert Level 3

    Auckland moving to step 2 of L3 next week

    Related Stories

    Explainer: Rules around isolating at home with Covid

    What Aucklanders can and can't do outside under new rules

    New rules for Auckland: Groups of 10 from 2 households can meet outdoors

    Merck says experimental pill halves Covid-19 deaths