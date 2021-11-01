Covid-19: What you can do at step 2 of Alert Level 3

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that at 11.59pm next Tuesday, Auckland will move to step two of Alert Level 3.

(Source: istock.com)

Parts of the Waikato currently in Alert Level 3 will move to step two of the current phased system from 11:59pm Tuesday, November 2.

These are the extra things people living in those areas will be allowed to do:

retail can open, with customers keeping two metres apart, and staff and customers required to wear face coverings.

public facilities like libraries and museums can reopen, with face coverings required and people keeping two metres apart.

outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people can go ahead, with the removal of the two-household restriction. Physical distancing is strongly encouraged to help prevent the virus spreading between households.

outdoor organised exercise classes, like yoga and bootcamps, can expand to 25 people, including instructors, with two-metre physical distancing required.

All other restrictions remain as in step one.



The rest of the country remains at Alert Level 2.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement on Monday, after 162 new community cases were reported, a new record high.

Auckland has been in Alert Level 4 or 3 lockdown for 11 weeks. So far, 75 per cent of eligible New Zealanders are fully vaccinated.