Kiwi with underlying health conditions feels ‘lucky’ to get booster shot

A man with underlying health conditions says he feels lucky he’s able to get a booster Pfizer shot following the Government’s purchase of an extra 4.7 million doses.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the purchase on Wednesday, and said the extra doses could be used for people who hadn’t been vaccinated yet, for booster shots when approved and if the vaccine eligibility is extended to 5 to 11-year-olds.

Simon Foley has a number of underlying health conditions, is on regular medication and is now in line for a third dose.

Simon Foley has a number of underlying health conditions, is on regular medication and is now in line for a third dose. (Source: 1 NEWS)

“Having underlying health conditions you know I want to make sure that I protect myself rather than risk it,” Foley.

Read More Govt secures 4.7m additional Pfizer vaccines doses

“I actually think I'm probably lucky that I've actually been selected to do that.”

Booster shots are already in use overseas, however booster shots are not yet available to the general public in New Zealand.

The new shipment will also include around a million paediatric vaccines, with double doses for children aged five to 11 pending Medsafe sign-off.

Once an application is made from Pfizer to Medsafe on booster shots, a ministerial expert advisory committee then reviews Medsafe’s risk assessment before it is made available.

There are already 2.8 million doses in the country, with another 1.5 million expected before the end of the year.

The latest shipment of Pfizer doses bought by the Government is scheduled for delivery throughout next year.