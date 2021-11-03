Govt secures 4.7m additional Pfizer vaccines doses

New Zealand has bought 4.7 million additional Pfizer vaccines doses, scheduled for delivery throughout next year.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the doses could be used for people who haven't been vaccinated this year, for booster shots when approved and if the vaccine eligibility is extended to 5 to 11-year-olds.

There is already 2.8 million doses in the country and another 1.5 million are expected before end of year.

Currently, booster shots are not available to the general public, and the age of eligibility is 12 and over.

Once an application is made from Pfizer to Medsafe on booster shots, a ministerial expert advisory committee then reviews Medsafe’s risk assessment before it is made available.

A healthcare worker receives a Pfizer Covid-19 booster shot at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in Miami. (Source: Associated Press)

A third shot is currently available for people who are immunocompromised.

Medsafe is set to seek advice about the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine. From there, a ministerial expert advisory committee would review Medsafe’s benefit-risk assessment next Tuesday.

Juliet Rumball-Smith of the Covid-19 Vaccine and Immunisation Programme said there was no difference in the vaccine make-up between a third shot for people who are immunocompromised and a booster shot for the general public.

"A third primary dose may be beneficial for this group, which includes those who have undertaken immunosupressive therapies before or after their first or second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, as well as some individuals with chronic diseases.

"This group of people need an additional dose as part of the ‘primary’ vaccination course to mount a reasonable initial immune response," she said.

"This is different to a booster, which is designed to be a ‘top up’ vaccination, reflecting that protection from the initial primary course wanes over time."





