'Innocent' Auckland family have shots fired at their home

Police say an innocent family was lucky to escape serious injury and death last night after a number of shots were fired at their Māngere home.

Yates Rd in Māngere.

Yates Rd in Māngere. (Source: Google Maps)

Multiple reports were received at 11.35pm of gunshots being heard and a vehicle leaving the area at speed.

A call was also received from the victims themselves, who said numerous shots had been fired at their Yates Rd home.

There were a number of children inside the house, who were extremely fortunate not to be seriously injured or killed by the gunshots, police said.

"Police believe this incident was gang-related and that the offenders have targeted the wrong address — that of an innocent family with absolutely no gang connections," a spokesman said. 

"We are taking this incident extremely seriously and will be undertaking a number of inquiries today to identify and locate those responsible."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211104/5280.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

