Gilmour named first female driver for powerhouse McLaren

Rally star Emma Gilmour has made motorsport history after powerhouse McLaren announced the Kiwi will be their first female driver.

The 42-year-old’s signing was announced during the COP26 climate change commit in Glasgow with McLaren confirming Gilmour will race for them in their new entry to the Extreme E Series.

Gilmour told 1News shortly after the announcement she was still in disbelief.

“To be racing for such an iconic team, one of the best in the world, is a dream come true,” Gilmour said.

“I feel so humbled even with the New Zealand connection with Bruce McLaren founding the team and him being a Kiwi - it's surreal.

“I keep pinching myself.”

Gilmour will enter the competition with vast experience in rallying, rallycross, cross-country rallying, having been the first and only female to date to win a New Zealand Rally Championship event back in 2016 as well as a winner of the FIA Women in Motorsport and Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) crosscountry rally selection in 2015.

Gilmour said after the team she was meant to race in last year fell over, she received a call from McLaren boss Zak Brown who had an offer of a lifetime.

Emma Gilmour poses for photos after being named in McLaren's Extreme E team. (Source: Supplied)

“It was pretty surreal to have a conversation with him,” Gilmour said.

“I liken it to getting a call up for the All Blacks – even when I don’t play rugby!”

It’s a fair comparison – given McLaren are Formula One’s second most successful team [after Ferrari] since their debut in 1966.

Since carving a name in the top class championship, McLaren has gone on to branch out into other areas of motorsport, including IndyCar. Their next adventure though will be with Gilmour in rallying.

The Extreme E Series features multiple groundbreaking features for motorsport, including electric cars with a focus on climate change as well as a starting grid that will be a 50-50 split of male and female competitors.

Gilmour said the series was a big stepping stone for female motorsport.

“Having a female driver for the first time ever in their driver lineup is huge news,” she said.

“There’s been many tears at times to think, ‘what on earth are you doing?’ when you have disappointment after disappointment.”

Gilmour and McLaren will enter the competition in 2022 with US driver Tanner Foust on board as the male driver.



