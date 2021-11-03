Auckland secondary student tests positive for Covid

Source: 1News

An Auckland student who was at school on Monday has tested positive for Covid-19. 

Liston College, Henderson.

Liston College, Henderson. (Source: Google Maps )

Liston College in Henderson confirmed the news to 1News in a statement. 

“The student was infectious when at our site on Monday 1 November,” it said. 

“In light of this, the board of trustees has closed the College until Monday 8 November.”

The school is continuing distance learning in the meantime. 

It comes just days after Covid-19 cases were reported in two other Auckland schools.

On Monday, a staff member at Macleans College in Bucklands Beach tested positive for the virus. The person had not been in contact with any students. 

On Sunday, a student at Mount Albert Grammar School also tested positive for Covid-19. They were in class from October 26 to 28 before testing positive.

Year 11 to 13 students at Auckland schools were allowed to return to in-person learning on October 26.

