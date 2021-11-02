Two more Auckland rest home staffers contract Covid

A further two staff members at an Auckland rest home have on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19.

Edmonton Meadows rest home in West Auckland (Source: 1 NEWS)

It brings the total number of positive cases at Edmonton Meadows care home, in Henderson, to 12, the Ministry of Health said in a written statement.



The cluster now includes four staff members and eight residents, two of whom are continuing to receive ward-level care at North Shore Hospital.

A mobile testing unit will be at the care home on Tuesday for further testing of staff and residents at the facility.

The care home continues to operate under Alert Level 3 guidelines for visitors, meaning people may only visit the care home on compassionate grounds.

The source of the infection in the facility remains unknown, and whole genome sequencing is underway.

