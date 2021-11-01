Second staffer at Auckland rest home contracts Covid-19

A second staff member at an Auckland rest home has on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.

Edmonton Meadows care home in Henderson, West Auckland (Source: 1 NEWS)

It brings the total number of cases at the Edmonton Meadows Care Home, in Henderson, to 10, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The cluster includes eight residents and two staff members.

Two of the 10 cases associated with the rest home outbreak continue to receive ward-level care at North Shore Hospital.

"The care home continues to operate under Alert Level 3 guidelines for visitors, meaning people have only been able to visit the facility on compassionate grounds," the Health Ministry said.

The source of the transmission remains unknown, and whole genome sequencing is now underway.

