Police urge lost trampers to call 111 after voicemail advice

Police are urging members of the public to call the 111 number immediately if lost on a tramp or walk in the outdoors with a weak signal or low battery, after advice on social media suggested another idea.

Tramping

By Mildred Armah

The police comments come after multiple posts on social media pages, particularly in outdoor, tramping and community groups on Facebook, recommending people change their voicemail message rather than calling 111 when they are lost and have low battery on their phone.

One post on the social media platform Twitter has generated over 20,000 likes, with hundreds of people saying the voicemail idea is perfect.

Oh wow this is the smartest thing I read all week. pic.twitter.com/8HoO6c62KR — Makayla Nicole (@MakaylaNicolexO) October 22, 2021

However, police are saying this advice is incorrect and could be life threatening.

“Do not waste time and phone battery trying to change your voicemail message,” police said in a statement on Tuesday.

”If you use up the last of your battery changing your voicemail, chances are nobody will know you need help. If there is no cellular signal you will not even be able to change your voicemail message.

”Before you go for a tramp or walk in the great outdoors let family and/or friends know where you’re going, and when to expect you back. Even better – make use of the Plan my Walk app, which helps you plan and prepare your trip, including leaving trip intentions and advising contacts of your plans.”

Police say a distress beacon can also be hired, “for as little as $10 and are an absolute lifesaver if you are in a life-threatening situation and need help. They can be hired or bought from outdoor stores and DOC visitor centres".

More info on the Plan my Walk app can be found on their website, planmywalk.nz