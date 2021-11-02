PM visiting Auckland a 'good idea' - Collins

Source: 1News

National leader Judith Collins has welcomed the news Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will visit Auckland next week

National leader Judith Collins.

National leader Judith Collins. (Source: Breakfast)

The prime minister has agreed to visit the region after a change to isolation rules at Parliament. 

Previously, Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard said MPs who have travelled to Alert Level 3 areas must provide a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours before returning to Wellington, then test negative again after self-isolating for five days before returning to Parliament.

Now, MPs will no longer have to self-isolate, but instead produce a negative Covid test. The test must have been taken not less than 72 hours before they leave a Level 3 area.

Both Collins and ACT leader David Seymour had been calling for Ardern to visit Auckland, which is in its 12th week of lockdown. 

Read More

Seymour said the prime minister's visit would be "long overdue", remarking that if she sees, hears and feels what he did last week, that it would "seriously change her perspective".

"There are things you understand looking people in the eye that you don’t get on a zoom screen.

"People are hurting, don’t have faith in the roadmap to the traffic light system, and want certainty more than anything else."

Speaking to Breakfast on Wednesday, Collins said Ardern's upcoming visit was a "good idea" and said Mallard "strangely" changing the isolation rules "works out well for her".

National's leader said the prime minister needed to see some small business people in the region and felt that after a three month absence, Aucklanders would be "pleased to see her". 

"Let's make sure Jacinda Ardern has a good time in Auckland."

New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicPoliticsAuckland

Popular Stories

1

More than 700 kids under 12 part of Delta outbreak

2

Reefton gym shuts down rather than police vaccine certificates

3

Jessica Simpson marks sobriety with 'unrecognisable' photo

4

Police identify missing Raglan fishermen as search continues

5

Northern Northland to enter Alert Level 3 after unlinked Covid cases

Latest Stories

PM visiting Auckland a 'good idea' - Collins

Coroner opens inquiry into death at Palmerston North Hospital

Modelling shows Covid-19 hospitalisations may double in Auckland

Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26

Waikato wakes to eased restrictions in L3 step two

Related Stories

Auckland councillors subject to anti-vax abuse

Davis says pair who heckled Ardern 'think they are smarter than the virus'

Second man arrested over latest Auckland Domain protest