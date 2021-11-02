Getting vaxxed way for Far North to get ahead of virus - mayor

Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is the "one thing" which will get the Far North ahead of the virus, mayor John Carter says.

The Far North, from the Kaeo River Bridge to Hokianga Harbour, is in Alert Level 3 until 11.59pm on Monday .

The change in alert level for northern parts of Northland comes due to two unlinked Covid-19 cases in the area.

1News' Northland reporter Helen Castles said the two unlinked cases were a couple from the Kaitāia area. She spoke to one of them who said they had contracted the virus on Wednesday last week.

He had not been feeling well and had been off work since then. He got tested on Saturday and his positive result came back on Sunday.

Read More Northern Northland to enter Alert Level 3 after unlinked Covid cases

The man's partner had since tested positive as well.

They did not know how they had contracted the virus.

Castles said there had been queues at testing stations in Kaitāia and remarked there was a lot of anxiety and fear in the community. There was also anger too.

Carter told Breakfast on Wednesday people had expected something like this would happen.

"We didn’t want it to happen, of course, but it has and our first concern is to ensure that our people are safe, so we encourage people to be sensible, wear face masks, social distance, get tested, but most importantly please go and get vaccinated."

A boundary will run through the centre of Hokianga Harbour to the Mangamuka junction on SH1 to the SH10 Kāeo Bridge and east bay. (Source: 1 NEWS)

He admitted people were feeling frightened and were worried about the impact the alert level change would have.

"... We'll stand up to the challenge and get ahead of this thing."

Carter remarked the border from the Kaeo River Bridge to Hokianga Harbour was "sensible" and "as practical as you can get".

With two to three access points into the area at the border, he said he was confident the police would do a "fantastic job" of maintaining it.

"A lot of Northlanders will respect it and deal with it appropriately."

When asked what his message was for those in the area, Carter said: "Be safe, wear your mask, social distancing if you have to go out. Most importantly get tested and most importantly please go and get vaccinated.

"It's the one thing that is going to get us ahead of it. I know people will respond, they always have. We're great people up here. I have every confidence."