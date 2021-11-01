Electric powered plane makes history in Cook Strait flight

Source: 1News

Wellington Airport has welcomed its first ever electric aircraft this morning, in what was an aviation and environmental milestone.

The two-seat electric plane flew to Wellington from Omaka, setting a world record for the longest flight over water via pure electric aircraft.

Pilot and ElectricAir founder Gary Friedman says the aircraft carries around 100 kilograms of battery.

Freidman says the flight used just $2 dollars in energy.

The first air-crossing of the Cook Strait was completed by Captain Euan in 1920.

Picton based airline Sounds Air has put in an order for three electric planes from Sweden which could be operating in New Zealand by 2026.

1News went to see the aircraft in action in the video above.

New ZealandWellingtonTransportEnvironment

Popular Stories

1

Covid-19: What you can do at step 2 of Alert Level 3

2

Auckland moving to step 2 of L3 next week

3

Police locate Covid-positive pair who fled Auckland MIQ

4

Team effort needed to ensure Christmas gatherings - Ardern

5

Tonga announces lockdown after Covid case arrives from NZ

Latest Stories

1 in 5 secondary students vaping daily, survey finds

Kiwis fight for flight credit from overseas travel agents

Fair Go: $3K outdoor furniture set no match for the elements

Sir Ian Taylor set to lead self-isolation trial

New charges for teen accused of death threats to non-Muslims

Related Stories

Wellington dad buys MP's famous red ute

Opening date of Wellington’s long-awaited Transmission Gully highway still not known

Labour's McAnulty swapping famous red ute for hybrid wagon

One dead, two refloated after dolphins strand in Porirua Harbour