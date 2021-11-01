Electric powered plane makes history in Cook Strait flight

Wellington Airport has welcomed its first ever electric aircraft this morning, in what was an aviation and environmental milestone.

The two-seat electric plane flew to Wellington from Omaka, setting a world record for the longest flight over water via pure electric aircraft.

Pilot and ElectricAir founder Gary Friedman says the aircraft carries around 100 kilograms of battery.

Freidman says the flight used just $2 dollars in energy.

The first air-crossing of the Cook Strait was completed by Captain Euan in 1920.

Picton based airline Sounds Air has put in an order for three electric planes from Sweden which could be operating in New Zealand by 2026.

1News went to see the aircraft in action in the video above.