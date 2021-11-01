Decision to open pools at step 2 of L3 reversed

The Government has reversed its decision to allow public swimming pools to open at step 2 of Alert Level 3.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland and the parts of Waikato at Alert Level 3 would move to step 2 in the current phased roadmap system, with Waikato moving at 11.59pm today (Tuesday) and Auckland a week later.

The decision came the same day as a record 162 new Covid-19 community cases were reported, with 143 on Sunday and 160 on Saturday.

The move will see an easing of restrictions to allow retail to open back up with customers and staff required to be socially distanced and wear face masks.

As well, public facilities such as museums and libraries can reopen with masks and distancing required, while outdoor gathering numbers can increase from 10 to 25.

But while pools were initially intended to be open, as per a statement on the Government's Unite Against Covid-19 website on October 4, they now won't.

In a statement to 1News, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet said both public indoor and outdoor pools would now remain closed at Alert Level 3, step 2 after "further considerations".

"While pools were initially intended to be open at step 2, further considerations around step 2 settings have been undertaken, and the decision has been made to keep them closed," the statement said.

