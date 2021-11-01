50 fines issued for dangerous driving after Porirua tangi

Police have issued 50 infringement notices for riding dangerously on a vehicle following a tangi in Porirua last month.

The tangi was held on October 11 for for 18-year-old Rikki Enoka, who died in a crash on Moorefield Road, Johnsonville on October 4.

Police said at the time, although the majority of attendees behaved within the rules, some committed a number of offences.

In a statement on Monday, Kapiti-Mana area prevention manager Inspector Nick Thom said the large funeral procession “caused significant disruption to traffic with a number of vehicles driven in a dangerous manner”.

Two people were arrested and four vehicles impounded at the time.

“Police continue to make inquiries into other possible offending and are not ruling out further enforcement action.

“A second, unrelated tangi is expected to take place in Porirua on Wednesday,” Thom said.

“Police respect the mourners’ wish to grieve and will be monitoring the event to ensure public safety.

“Enforcement action will be considered if required, however Police urge those involved to be considerate of other road users and adhere to alert level restrictions.”