50 fines issued for dangerous driving after Porirua tangi

Source: 1News

Police have issued 50 infringement notices for riding dangerously on a vehicle following a tangi in Porirua last month.

File image of police officer on a motorbike.

File image of police officer on a motorbike. (Source: istock.com)

The tangi was held on October 11 for for 18-year-old Rikki Enoka, who died in a crash on Moorefield Road, Johnsonville on October 4.

Police said at the time, although the majority of attendees behaved within the rules, some committed a number of offences.

In a statement on Monday, Kapiti-Mana area prevention manager Inspector Nick Thom said the large funeral procession “caused significant disruption to traffic with a number of vehicles driven in a dangerous manner”.

Two people were arrested and four vehicles impounded at the time. 

Read More

“Police continue to make inquiries into other possible offending and are not ruling out further enforcement action.

“A second, unrelated tangi is expected to take place in Porirua on Wednesday,” Thom said.

“Police respect the mourners’ wish to grieve and will be monitoring the event to ensure public safety.

“Enforcement action will be considered if required, however Police urge those involved to be considerate of other road users and adhere to alert level restrictions.”

New ZealandWellingtonCoronavirus PandemicCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Auckland moving to step 2 of L3 next week

2

Full video: Jacinda Ardern reveals lockdown decisions for Auckland, Waikato

3

Covid-19: What you can do at step 2 of Alert Level 3

4

Record 162 new Covid-19 community cases today

5

Wastewater plant fire sees dark smoke billow over Christchurch

Latest Stories

Tonga announces lockdown after Covid case arrives from NZ

Incentivise hot favourite for Melbourne Cup

50 fines issued for dangerous driving after Porirua tangi

Covid-19: What you can do at step 2 of Alert Level 3

Auckland moving to step 2 of L3 next week

Related Stories

Man charged over latest Auckland Domain protest

Person shot near Wellington, police hunting offender

Person seriously injured in Wellington shooting

Pair with Covid on run for a day after escaping Auckland MIQ