Two arrested, vehicles seized after large Porirua tangi

A tangi on Monday in Porirua has resulted in police arresting two people and impounding several cars.

The tangi was held for for 18-year-old Rikki Enoka, who died in a crash on Moorefield Road, Johnsonville on October 4.

Although police said on Monday that the majority of attendees behaved within the rules, some committed a number of offences.

Police said in a statement they are continuing to make a number of inquiries and have identified a number of potential offences, particularly in relation to dangerous driving.



Police have impounded four cars as a result of offending observed during the procession and two people have been arrested to date - one person for disorder and a second person who had an active warrant to arrest.



Police are not ruling out further arrests and/or vehicle seizures.



Police thanked members of the public who had been in touch to report possible offending.

