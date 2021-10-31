Person shot near Wellington, police hunting offender

Police are appealing for information after a person was shot in Wellington on Sunday afternoon.

Police car (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports a person had been shot on Grays Road, between Camborne and Pāuatahanui, in Porirua, shortly before 4pm, police said.

The person was seriously injured in the incident and remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Police are hunting for those responsible.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen people or vehicles involved in the incident have been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211031/3685, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.