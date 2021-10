One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Porirua, Wellington on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Pauatahanui shortly before 4pm following reports that a person had been shot.

Police say one person received serious injuries in the incident and has been transported to hospital.

Police are trying to locate those responsible.

The public will see an increased police presence in Pauatahanui and across Porirua while the investigation continues.