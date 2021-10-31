Pair with Covid on run for a day after escaping Auckland MIQ

Two people who escaped from an Auckland quarantine facility on Saturday afternoon are yet to be located.

Jet Park Hotel, Auckland. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Police said the pair "absconded" from the Jet Park Managed Quarantine Facility around 4.45pm on Saturday.

Joint Head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King said they both have Covid-19.

"MIQ is working with police to locate them."

It comes after a person escaped from another quarantine facility in Ellerslie on Saturday. They were caught after 25 minutes.

"The fact that people have absconded from two of our facilities is a disappointing and unacceptable breach. We are investigating how these events occurred," King said.

"These facilities are not prisons and these individuals have willfully absconded. There are rules in place for every single returnee from overseas and now the positive community cases, and we expect people to follow these during their stay in managed isolation or quarantine. This is so they can return to the community safely, while ensuring the safety of all New Zealanders.

"Deliberate breaches like this can put the wider community at risk."

It comes as there are 143 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Sunday, made up of 135 in Auckland, six in Waikato and two in Northland



