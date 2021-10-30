Picture shows MIQ staff chasing after alleged Covid-positive escapee

Source: 1News

A photo shared with 1News shows staff from a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility in Auckland chasing after a Covid-19 infected man who allegedly escaped from the facility.

MIQ staff chase after person who allegedly escaped from Auckland facility in Ellerslie.

MIQ staff chase after person who allegedly escaped from Auckland facility in Ellerslie. (Source: Supplied)

The photo appears to show a solider and another person wearing PPE running down a residential street in pursuit of the 33-year-old old man.

He was arrested at 1.14pm Saturday, having fled the Novotel & Ibis Ellerslie MIQ facility around 12.50pm.

Joint Head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King says the Covid-19 positive case had been in MIQ since October, 23.

He has since been charged with failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Order, and is back at an MIQ facility. 

New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicAucklandCrime and Justice