Picture shows MIQ staff chasing after alleged Covid-positive escapee

A photo shared with 1News shows staff from a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility in Auckland chasing after a Covid-19 infected man who allegedly escaped from the facility.

MIQ staff chase after person who allegedly escaped from Auckland facility in Ellerslie. (Source: Supplied)

The photo appears to show a solider and another person wearing PPE running down a residential street in pursuit of the 33-year-old old man.

He was arrested at 1.14pm Saturday, having fled the Novotel & Ibis Ellerslie MIQ facility around 12.50pm.

Joint Head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King says the Covid-19 positive case had been in MIQ since October, 23.

He has since been charged with failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Order, and is back at an MIQ facility.