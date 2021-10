Russian star Islam Makhachev has made short work of New Zealand's Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

Islam Makhachev of Russia secures an arm lock submission against Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight fight during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (Source: Getty)

Hooker submitted after 2 mins 25 secs in Abu Dhabi as Makhachev won his ninth consecutive fight.

It was Hooker's second fight in 35 days, and came on the back of Hooker's well publicised issues with MIQ and getting visas to compete overseas.

Hooker stepped in to fight after Rafael dos Anjos withdrew.