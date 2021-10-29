Supermarkets, McDonald's among new locations of interest

Surpermarkets, food outlets and bus routes are among the new locations of interest shared by the Ministry of Health.

McDonald's sign (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

As at 12pm on Saturday, there were 414 locations of interest , including 14 new exposure sites in Auckland, Northland and Canterbury.

The new locations are below:

Kawakawa Bay Boat Ramp Kawakawa Bay - visited on October 25, 5.30am to 11.15am.

FreshChoice Ranui - visited on October 25, 12pm to 6pm.

Taiping Asian Supermarket Flat Bush - visited on October 25, 10.10am to 1pm.

Thai Heng Fresh Market Papakura - visited on September 27, 3pm to 3.30pm and October 28, 2pm to 2.30pm.



Drivesure Vehicle Testing Cascades Pakuranga - visited on October 26, 3.55pm to 4.05pm.

McDonald's Raumanga, Whangārei- visited on October 20, 11.30am to 11.45am.

Cracka Jack Dairy Glen Innes - visited on October 25, 9am to 11am.

Pak'nSave Clendon Park - visited on October 24, 7.55am to 10.30am.



Life Pharmacy Stanmore Bay - visited on October 26, 1.45pm to 2pm.

Pak'nSave Glen Innes - visited on October 26, 11am to 11.30am.

Bus 5 Fleet 5476 Christchurch Bus Interchange to Corner Manchester and Worcester Street - visited on October 20, 2.30pm to 3pm.

Bus 17 Fleet 2214 Stop 40807 Wairakei and Greers Roads to Christchurch Bus Interchange - visited on October 20, 2pm to 2.30pm.

Pak'nSave Ormiston - visited on October 27, 4.35pm to 7.20pm.

Anyone who visited one of these locations at the specified times should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after exposure.

If symptoms develop, the advice is to get a test and stay at home until a negative test result is returned and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.