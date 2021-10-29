Christchurch bus station among new locations of interest

A Christchurch bus station is among new locations of interest across Auckland, Waikato and Christchurch on Friday.

The locations of interest in Auckland include the 982 bus from Gulf Harbour to Hibiscus Coast Station and the 983 bus from Hibiscus Coast Station to Gulf Harbour via Vipond Rd; West Liquor and Countdown in Hobsonville; Apex Automotive Services in Wairau Valley; Gold Star Bakery in Hillcrest; and Countdown Glenfield.

The Christchurch location of interest is the bus interchange from the corner of Lichfield St and Colombo Street, in Christchurch Central.



A new date was also added for the Ōtorohanga Mini Mart, Waikato.

It comes after the Ministry of Health announced 125 new Covid-19 cases in the community - 118 of them in Auckland.

A further four cases were recorded in the Waikato, one in Northland and two in Canterbury.

