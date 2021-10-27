Another Covid-19 case in Ōtorohanga - mayor

There is another Covid-19 case in Ōtorohanga, its mayor, Max Baxter, says.

Maniapoto St, Ōtorohanga. (Source: Google Maps)

Two earlier cases of the virus were confirmed in the Waikato town on Sunday. They are close contacts of a case in Te Awamutu.

"Please make the most of the opportunity to get tested. The testing station is still at the Island Reserve. If you have not already, please get vaccinated," Baxter said on social media.

"With cases now appearing in Christchurch now is the time. We want and need the people of our district to stay safe."

Baxter said the new case was already in isolation.

Read More 2 Covid-19 cases in Ōtorohanga confirmed

The Ōtorohanga District is one of several districts of the Waikato currently in eased Level 3.

The Ministry of Health said any details on new cases would be announced at the 1pm press conference.