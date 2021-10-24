2 Covid-19 cases in Ōtorohanga confirmed

Two Covid-19 cases in Ōtorohanga have been confirmed.

(Source: Breakfast)

Max Baxter said the DHB confirmed two people have tested positive for the virus and are close contact of a case in Te Awamutu.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed the cases later on Sunday evening.

"The two cases are now isolating locally in dedicated accommodation, with public health oversight," the ministry said in a statement.



"Investigations are continuing to determine further details around the cases movements and another update will be provided tomorrow."

Waikato DHB is opening a testing site in the township from Monday between 11am-3pm and is encouraging anyone who may have any symptoms to take a test.

The site will be at Ōtorohanga Club on 107 Maniapoto St.

The Ōtorohanga District is one of several districts of the Waikato currently in Level 3.