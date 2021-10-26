79 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

There are 79 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Tuesday, of which 75 are in Auckland and four in Waikato, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

"The four new cases of Covid-19 in Waikato today were all expected and linked and were in isolation throughout their infectious period," the ministry said.

They were all in the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi area and are isolating at home with public health support.

"Waikato DHB is continuing to carry out testing throughout the region, to help determine any undetected community spread of Covid-19," the ministry said.

"Anyone in Waikato - in particular, people in Te Awamutu and Ōtorohanga – is urged to get tested if they have any symptoms that could be Covid-19."

As at 10am on Tuesday, 46 of the new cases had been linked to the current outbreak, including 24 household contacts.

The remaining 33 cases are unlinked, with investigations continuing to find a link.

There are now 37 Covid-19 cases in hospital, including four in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

There are currently 17 cases at Auckland City Hospital, 12 at Middlemore Hospital and eight at North Shore Hospital.

The average age of hospitalisations in the current outbreak is 45 years, however over the past fortnight the average age of hospitalisations is 38 .

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 2759.

There are now 2700 contacts linked to the outbreak, of which 78 per cent have been contacted and 76 per cent have received at least one test.

As of 1pm on Tuesday, there are 388 locations of interest , including seven new exposure sites.

On Monday, 14,430 tests for Covid-19 were processed, including 7771 in Auckland.

The total number of tests processed in New Zealand since the pandemic began is 3.96 million.

While there were no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 to report in Northland on Tuesday, the ministry urged people in the area to remain vigilant to virus symptoms.

"People living in Northland are urged to remain vigilant and get tested if they have any symptoms that could be Covid-19."

As well, at this stage there have been no further Covid-19 cases reported in the Nelson/Marlborough region following a case in Blenheim.

"The person’s three close contacts, including two house household contacts, are due for further testing this week, following their initial negative test results over the weekend," the ministry said.

Residents in Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman are urged to keep up to date with locations of interest and to get a test if they experience any symptoms.

The ministry also said residents in Auckland's North Shore suburbs of Redvale and Rosedale should get tested as soon as possible if they have even mild symptoms of Covid-19, even if they are vaccinated.

"This follows high positivity rates of more than six per cent in Redvale and 3.8 per cent in Rosedale.

"This testing will help to provide assurance that any undetected spread of Covid-19 in these communities is identified as quickly as possible."

The Auckland suburbs of New Lynn and Bayswater are no longer specific areas of concern, but the ministry said residents in these areas are urged to be vigilant for symptoms and get tested no matter how mild.

On vaccines, on Monday 10,660 Covid-19 jabs were administered throughout the country, made up of 3492 first doses and 7168 second doses.

There has been 6.63 million doses administered since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, there was one new Covid-19 border case to report on Tuesday.

The person arrived from Qatar via Australia on October 20. They tested positive on day three in Auckland.

There has now been 5462 confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

There were no unexpected Covid-19 wastewater detections to report on Tuesday.

Auckland and parts of Waikato are at Alert Level 3, with the rest of the country at Level 2.