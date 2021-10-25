Person tests positive for Covid-19 in Tuakau

A person in the town of Tuakau in northern Waikato has tested positive for Covid-19.

Tuakau Bridge across Waikato River. (Source: istock.com)

Awaroa ki Tuakau ward councillor Jacqui Church announced on social media on Monday afternoon there was a case in the small town, south of Pukekohe.

Church encouraged everyone to get tested as a safety pre-caution and a pop-up testing station would be in Tuakau from Tuesday.

The testing station will be located in Escotts Rd, Church said.

Those wishing to get tested could also travel to Pukekohe where daily testing is available from 8.30am to 3.30pm at the Pukekohe Netball Courts.

The Ministry of Health announced 109 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Monday - 103 in Auckland, four in the Waikato and two in Northland.