Ōtorohanga McDonald's among new locations of interest

There are 21 locations of interest to report across Auckland and Waikato so far on Monday, including McDonald's Ōtorohanga.

McDonald's sign (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

The locations includes multiple trips to Ōtorohanga Mini Mart, in Waikato; and Life Pharmacy in Takapuna, on Auckland's North Shore.

Three Auckland bus trips on the 762 bus to and from Glen Innes to Ōrākei were also included.

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found here.

Five Countdowns were also included on the list, including Kelston, Beachlands, Henderson and Manurewa in Auckland; and Te Awamutu in Waikato.

The Ministry of Health announced 109 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Monday - 103 in Auckland, four in Waikato and two in Northland.