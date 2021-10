A man has died in a light plane crash in South Canterbury this morning.

Light plane (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Ōmārama Airfield chairman Clive Geddes told 1News the sole occupant of a microlight aircraft died.

Geddes said the man left Ōmārama airfield this morning on the solo flight.

He said the man was an “extremely well known and respected” glider pilot in both NZ and the UK and will be missed.

A police spokeswoman said the plane crashed about 11 kilometres from Twizel, between the town and Ōmārama, around 10.45am.