Man arrested after women indecently assaulted at Christchurch beach

A man has been arrested over a series of alleged indecent assaults at a Christchurch beach on Monday afternoon.

New Brighton Pier in Christchurch (file picture). (Source: 1 NEWS)

Police say they were alerted to a man behaving inappropriately towards women at New Brighton Beach around 1.45pm.

A 46-year-old man was located nearby and taken into custody.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday on three charges of indecent assault and one charge of resisting police.



"Police would like to reassure the public that these incidents are taken extremely seriously and support is available for those impacted if required," police said.

Potential witnesses and people who may have been approached by the man have been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211025/4455.



