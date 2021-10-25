Covid-19: Central Auckland supermarket, pharmacy latest locations of interest

A central Auckland supermarket and a pharmacy are the latest Covid-19 locations of interest.

In the Ministry of Health's 8am update, Countdown Auckland Metro at 25 Victoria West St was listed.

It was visited on Saturday October 23 between 3.50pm and 4.15pm.

Chemist Warehouse at 155 Queen St was also listed, having received a visit on Thursday October 21 between 5.01pm and 5.30pm.

People who were at those locations at those times are asked to self monitor for symptoms for 14 days and get a test and stay home if symptoms develop.

A number of locations in Auckland and two in Tokoroa were listed in the 6pm update yesterday.

There were 109 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Monday, made up of 103 in Auckland, four in Waikato and two in Northland.