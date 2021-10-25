Blenheim Covid-19 case spent night in Tokoroa

Health officials are investigating whether New Zealand's Delta outbreak has spread to Tokoroa, after a person who tested positive for Covid-19 passed through the town.

According to the Ministry of Health, the person had spent the night in Tokoroa before travelling to Rotorua where they caught a flight on to Blenheim.

Interviews with the positive case are ongoing to determine any exposure events from throughout Nelson, Tasman, Marlborough and Tokoroa.

Anyone who is in those areas are being asked to check the Ministry of Health's locations of interest site as its updated.

Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman locals in particular are urged to get tested if they become symptomatic, no matter how mild, and even if they are fully vaccinated.

Of the 109 community cases reported on Monday, four were in Waikato and none were in the South Island.

More information about local testing centre for Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough can be found here.

While the testing centres for Tokoroa can be found on the Healthpoint site here .