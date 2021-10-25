109 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak

There are 109 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Monday, made up of 103 in Auckland, four in Waikato and two in Northland , the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

Included in the new cases, two in Ōtorohanga, which were announced on Sunday night, are included in the ministry's daily reporting period for Monday.

"There are two further new cases to report in Waikato today; one in Hamilton and one in Te Awamutu/Kihikihi. All are known contacts of existing cases and have been in touch with Public Health officials," the ministry said.

"This brings total cases for Waikato during this outbreak to 87, with six cases for which epidemiological links remain under investigation."

Anyone in the region with Covid-19 symptoms or who may have been in contact with a case is urged to get a test.

As at 10am on Monday, 47 of the new cases are linked to the current outbreak, including 30 household contacts.

The remaining 62 are unlinked, with investigations continuing to find a link.

There remains 307 unlinked cases from the past 14 days.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 2681, of which 1456 have since recovered.

There are now 35 Covid-19 cases in hospital, down from 50 on Sunday. Of these, five are in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

There are 14 cases at Auckland City Hospital, 13 at Middlemore Hospital, seven at North Shore Hospital and one at Waikato Hospital.

The average age of those in hospital with the virus is 42.

There are now 2636 contacts linked to the current outbreak, of which 78 per cent have been contacted and 76 per cent have received at least one test.

As of 1pm on Monday, there were 383 locations of interest on Ministry of Health's website , including 11 new exposure sites.

Health officials are investigating whether the Delta outbreak has spread to Tokoroa, after the Blenheim Covid-19 case passed through the town.

The ministry said the person spent the night in Tokoroa before travelling to Rotorua where they caught a flight on to Blenheim.

On Sunday, 24,343 tests for Covid-19 were processed, including 6966 in Auckland.

The total number of tests processed in New Zealand since the pandemic began is 3.94 million.

"Auckland public health officials continue to urge residents of the North Shore suburbs of Redvale and Rosedale – with even the mildest of symptoms – to get tested, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not," the ministry said.

"This follows high positivity rates of more than six per cent in Redvale and 3.8 per cent in Rosedale. This testing will help to provide assurance that there is not undetected spread of Covid-19 in these communities."

On vaccines, on Sunday 18,985 Covid-19 jabs were administered throughout the country, made up of 5335 first doses and 13,650 second doses.

There has been 6.62 million doses administered since the pandemic began.

"We are continuing to urge anyone, and particularly those in areas with confirmed cases to get a test if you have any symptoms – even those who are full vaccinated or with very mild symptoms should get tested and isolate at home while waiting for test results," the ministry said.



"Vaccination remains our number one protection against Covid-19. The Pfizer vaccine is safe, will help stop you getting seriously ill, and could save your life."

Monday's update comes after 80 new community cases on Sunday, of which 77 were in Auckland, two were in Waikato and one was in Northland.

Auckland, and parts of Waikato are at Alert Level 3, with the rest of the country at Level 2.

Meanwhile, there were two new Covid-19 border cases to report on Monday.

One case arrived from the US on October 10. They tested positive on day 12 in Christchurch.

"As standard protocol, any cases detected at day 12, or after, are investigated further, to rule out in-facility transmission," the ministry said.

The other border case arrived from the UK on October 20. They tested positive on day two in Christchurch.

There were no unexpected Covid-19 wastewater detections to report on Monday.

*An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Northland was at Alert Level 3. It is at Alert Level 2.