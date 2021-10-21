Auckland's Santa Parade scrapped for first time in decades

Auckland's annual Farmers' Christmas parade has been scrapped for the first time in decades because of Covid-19.

Santa waves to the crowd at the Farmer's Santa Parade in downtown Auckland. (Source: Supplied)

Organisers announced its much-loved event has been cancelled for this year, due to the current Covid-19 restriction in Auckland preventing large gatherings from taking place.

Santa Parade chair and CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber Michael Barnett said the parade had become a "victim of the virus".

"Santa is so sorry, but he too has to follow Covid restrictions.

"His busy schedule getting everything ready for his deliveries on Christmas Eve and delays in shipping meant he couldn't book his slot in quarantine earlier - even as an essential worker."

Barnett added that the parade's sponsors, organisers and participants were disappointed by the cancellation but promised it would be back bigger and better in 2022.