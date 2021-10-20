Woman who escaped Auckland MIQ hands herself in

A Covid-positive woman who allegedly absconded from her home in southeast Auckland last night while being taken to an MIQ facility has handed herself into police.

Instead of being taken to the MIQ facility, police said she would be taken to the Auckland District Custody Unit in Mt Eden.

She has been charged with failing to comply with a Covid-19 health order and will appear in the Manukau District Court on Thursday via AVL.

It was revealed earlier on Wednesday the woman and two others had absconded from the Holiday Inn Auckland Airport Hotel.

In the first incident, two community cases allegedly absconded at approximately 5.40pm on Tuesday evening.

The individuals were apprehended by police and taken into custody at approximately 5.45pm. They were observed by police and MIQ Security the entire time.

Meanwhile, the woman, who had arrived directly from hospital, requested to return home briefly to retrieve personal items, care for a pet and lock their house about 9.55pm.

"A security escort was set up to allow this to occur," Joint Head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King said.

"They were given 10 minutes to do what they needed to. At the 10-minute mark the security detail went to retrieve them and found the individual had disappeared from the address."

King described the incidents as "really disappointing and unacceptable".