A section of State Highway 30 has been closed following a serious crash between at least two vehicles in Waikato on Thursday morning.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

Police said the crash happened around 5.20am on Mitchell Rd on SH30.

One person had been taken in a helicopter to Waikato Hospital.

The crash involved "at least two vehicles - a car and a truck", police said.

NZTA said SH30 between Waipapa Rd and Scott Rd in Mangakino has been closed with a detour set up in the meantime.