Tributes flow for Sean Wainui after tragic death

The rugby world is mourning the death of 25-year-old Chiefs, Bay of Plenty and Māori All Blacks star Sean Wainui after his death on Monday in a car crash.

Sean Wainui in 2020 (Source: Getty)

Wainui died after the car he was driving hit a tree at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga.

“Our thoughts are with Sean and his whānau, particularly Paige, Kawariki and Arahia, and we offer them our full support at what is the most difficult of times," New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said.

"We know Sean’s passing will be felt deeply by everyone involved in rugby, particularly his Bay of Plenty and Chiefs teammates, and we share their sorrow and their shock."

Paiahaha! Paiahaha!

Kua hinga he totara haemata i roto i te wao nui o whutupōro Aotearoa. E te rangatira e Sean,haere ki ngā ringa tūwhera o te tini me te mano ki tua o Paerau. Waiho mātou ki muri nei i roto i te roimata me te hupe e rere ana mōu e hika.E moe, e moe, okioki ai. pic.twitter.com/rjMs8cXMuC — Gallagher Chiefs (@ChiefsRugby) October 18, 2021

New Zealand Māori Rugby Board Chair Farah Palmer said “today rugby is mourning one of our Rangatira, but our first thoughts are with Sean’s whānau. They have lost a father, a husband, a brother and a son and we share their grief and their tears."

“As a player we all saw what this young tāne was capable of and the passion and talent that he brought to the teams he represented, but we also saw a role model for young Māori, a caring father who was passionate about his culture, his language, and his identity. He will be sorely missed.”

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams said his thoughts were with Wainui's family.

"Especially his wife & young child. Although I didn’t play alongside him, I could always feel his mana coming up against him as his opposition."

Women's rugby star Niall Williams wrote: "My heart breaks for his family."

Musician DJ Sir Vere said: "Can’t even fathom watching my beloved Chiefs next year with no Sean Wainui. So sad, gone way too soon."

The All Blacks, who play the USA in Washington DC this weekend, expressed their condolences on Twitter.

"We are heartbroken right now. Sean, you were an inspiration and will never be forgotten. We extend all of our strength and aroha to your friends and whānau. Kia au tō moe."