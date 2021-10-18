Rugby star Sean Wainui dies in car crash near Tauranga

Rugby star Sean Wainui has died in a car crash near Tauranga on Monday morning.

Sean Wainui (Source: Photosport)

Police said earlier today a person died in a single-vehicle crash at McLaren Falls Park.

Police were notified that a car had crashed into a tree at about 7.50am.

"The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene," police said.

Wainui, 25, represented the Chiefs, Bay of Plenty and the Māori All Blacks.

He had previously played for Taranaki and the Crusaders.

In early 2020 he spoke with Te Karere about his pride in representing his whānau and Ngā Ariki Kaipūtahi and Ngāi Tūhoe heritage.

Tributes from the rugby world have expressed shock at the tragic news.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson has extended all of rugby’s condolences to Wainui’s wife Paige, their children Kawariki and Arahia, and their wider whānau on "what is a dark day for rugby".

“We know Sean’s passing will be felt deeply by everyone involved in rugby, particularly his Bay of Plenty and Chiefs teammates, and we share their sorrow and their shock," Robinson says.

New Zealand Māori Rugby Board Chair Farah Palmer said: “Today rugby is mourning one of our Rangatira, but our first thoughts are with Sean’s whānau. They have lost a father, a husband, a brother and a son and we share their grief and their tears.

“As a player we all saw what this young tāne was capable of and the passion and talent that he brought to the teams he represented, but we also saw a role model for young Māori, a caring father who was passionate about his culture, his language, and his identity.

"He will be sorely missed.”

