People have been asked to avoid Palmerston North's CBD due to a building fire.

Palmerston North CBD fire. (Source: Supplied)

Palmerston North Fire Brigade confirmed on Facebook the fire is at the old High Flyers building on The Square and Main Street.

They have asked people to avoid the CBD as "normal traffic is disrupted and streets are closed."

Photos shared to Facebook show the street cloaked in smoke from the fire.