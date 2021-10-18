Men who died in Manukau boating tragedy named

Police on Tuesday named the three people who died following a boating incident in the Manukau Harbour on Saturday, October 16.

Manukau Heads (file picture). (Source: 1 NEWS)

They were Niveth Boutsady, aged 70, Mongkhon Wongmongkhon, aged 61, and Udom Roopsom, aged 54, police said in a statement.

The incident happened at about 4.40pm when the boat with four men on board overturned at Manukau Heads, at the entrance to the harbour.

Police say they are supporting the men's families during this distressing time.

The sole survivor has been discharged from hospital.

"He is also being provided with support and has provided information that will be used to assist their investigation.

"Police are into the early stages of an investigation to establish how this tragedy occurred and the matter will ultimately be referred to the Coroner.

"We are working with the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) and Maritime NZ to understand the factors that caused this accident."

On Sunday TAIC issued an appeal for witnesses who saw, photographed or videoed the accident.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

Witnesses should email TAIC at info@taic.org.nz

