Man arrives at Hutt Hospital critically injured from gunshot wound

Police are investigating after a man arrived at Hutt Hospital critically injured from a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon.

The man has since been transferred to Wellington Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.



"Police are working to establish the circumstances leading to the man's injuries and would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our inquiries," police said in a statement.



If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 211018/3064.



Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



Police said they are also looking into report of shots being fired in Cambridge Terrace, Naenae around 7.10pm on Monday night.



Nobody was injured in the incident.



Police are looking into whether the two incidents are linked.

