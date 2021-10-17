51 new Covid-19 cases in community outbreak today

There are 51 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Sunday, made up of 47 in Auckland and four in Waikato, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

Of the new Waikato cases, two - one in Hamilton and one in Raglan - are known contacts of existing cases, one of which was already in managed isolation.

Investigations are underway to determine how the other two cases - one in Hamilton and the other in Kihikihi - are connected to the current outbreak.

"It is possible that the Kihikihi case is the source of the wastewater detections in Te Awamutu, however this has not yet been confirmed," the ministry said.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 1945, of which 1322 have since recovered.

As of 9am on Sunday, 28 of the new cases have been linked to the current outbreak, including 18 household contacts.

The remaining 23 are under investigation to find a link.

Meanwhile, there may be other unconfirmed cases in a town at the northern end of the Auckland region.

"Following two positive detections in wastewater samples in Wellsford, it can be confirmed that there is one household in the area with cases," the ministry said.

"Wellsford residents are urged to remain vigilant and get tested if they have any symptoms."

There are now 29 Covid-19 cases in hospital, including five in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

There are 14 cases at Middlemore Hospital, 11 at Auckland City Hospital and four at North Shore Hospital.

There are now 1973 contacts linked to this outbreak, of which 84 per cent have been contacted and 75 per cent have received at least one test.

As of 1pm on Sunday, there were 453 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website, including nine new exposure sites.

On Saturday, 26,667 tests for Covid-19 were processed in New Zealand, including 8895 in Auckland.

In total, 3.75 million tests for the virus have been processed.

Also on Super Saturday, a record 130,002 Covid-19 vaccines were administered in New Zealand - beating the previous record of 93,000 in a day.

The record was made up of 39,025 first doses and 90,977 second doses.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 vaccinations in New Zealand to 6.31 million.

"People across the motu embraced Super Saturday like their communities’ lives depended on it," Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

"It was inspiring to witness as we know the Covid-19 vaccine is key to our efforts to control the virus."

Auckland, Northland and parts of Waikato are at Alert Level 3, with the rest of the country at Level 2.

As well on Sunday, there were two new border cases reported.

One case, whose full travel history is yet to be determined, arrived in Auckland on October 13. They tested positive on day three.

The other border case arrived from the US on October 11. They tested positive on day three in Auckland.

Another previously reported case has on Sunday been reclassified as not a case, meaning the total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began is now 4632.