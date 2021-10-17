Covid-19 case was infectious working at Auckland retirement village

An Auckland retirement village worker has tested positive for Covid-19 and was infectious while at work.

Remuera Gardens. (Source: Google Maps)

In a statement on Tuesday, Remuera Gardens confirmed the case at the facility, but said they were partially vaccinated against the virus.

"Auckland Regional Public Health Service has advised that they consider the risk of infection is low for those at Remuera Gardens due to high levels of vaccination and the use of PPE," the statement said.

As well, 98 per cent of staff and 96 per cent of residents at Remuera Gardens are double vaccinated.

However, the village is arranging for all residents to have the opportunity to have a Covid-19 test as a precaution.

Staff are being tested at community testing centres across Auckland.