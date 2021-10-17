Auckland police seek witnesses in Lena Harrap murder case

Police appealing for further potential witnesses to come forward as they continue their investigation into the murder of Lena Harrap.

Lena Harrap (Source: Supplied)

A series of photos have been released, showing several people who were spotted using the pathway where Harrap's body was found on the morning of her death.

A 31-year-old man is charged with sexually violating and murdering Lena Zhang Harrap in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert.

Two people police are hoping to speak with during their investigation of Lena Harrap's murder. (Source: Supplied)

Harrap never made it back from her regular morning walk at Owairaka Park on September 22.

No one else is being sought in connection with the murder.

"Police have been identifying and speaking with anyone who was known to be in the immediate area on the morning of Lena's death and would like to speak to those people in these images," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone pictured, or knows of the people pictured in these CCTV pictures are urged to get in contact with police on 0800 DALEYZA (0800 325 399).