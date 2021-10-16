Three dead after boat capsizes in Manukau Harbour, Auckland

Three people have died following a boating incident in Manukau Harbour, Auckland on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were notified at about 4:40pm that a boat with four people on board had overturned at Manukau Heads, near the bar.

"Police, along with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Maritime NZ, Surf Lifesaving NZ, Coastguard and St John Ambulance responded to the incident," police said in a statement.

"All four people were located in the water but sadly three of them passed away. The fourth person was flown to hospital in a serious condition."

Police say inquiries into the circumstance of the incident are ongoing.

